Oriental Pratincole makes rare appearance at Gondia water body

Gondia, March 6
The Oriental Pratincole, a summer migratory bird native to South and South-East Asia, has made a rare appearance near a water body in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of Maharashtra's Gondia district, a noted bird lover from the area said on Sunday.
The bird, which has short legs, long pointed wings and long forked tails and is also known as grasshopper bird, was sighted near Siregaonbandh near Navegaonbandh National Park and it is a rare occurrence in these parts, said Dr Sharad Meshram.
He said a sizable number of migratory birds were being seen near water bodies like Burshitola, Eranda, Beed , Shrungarbandh , Siregaonbandh here.
