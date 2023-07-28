Orientation programme at KC Public School, Pandoga

An orientation programme was organised at the school during the teachers-parents meeting and Hariyali Fair after the summer vacation. YN Gupta, CEO of Industrial Area, Pandoga, was the chief guest. Guidelines were given by the school team to the parents about the competency-based exam pattern and the interview of Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE exam organiser, was also shared with the parents. An art exhibition of models, projects, activities of various subjects made by the students during the summer vacation was also organised. Students prepared beautiful and attractive models from waste items of the house. The tiny tots of the kindergarten also celebrated ‘Yellow Day’.