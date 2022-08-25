Orientation session for Principals at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school hosted an orientation session for principals of the Tricity on skill-based learning and vocational training “School to Work Transition”, organised by the CBSE. Over 170 school principals attended the session. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Training and Skill Education, CBSE, addressed the participating principals and school representatives. The programme was attended by Anjali Chhabra, Head, COE, Chandigarh and Panchkula, and Ravinder Kaur, Deputy Director II and Director Vocational Education, Education Department, Chandigarh. The resource persons were Vishal Kalia, Principal, IHM, Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Chandigarh, Mohit Soni, Media and Entertainment Consultancy, Siddharth Prabhakar, founder of Celebrity School, Mumbai, Abhishek Dave, Chief Manager at National Stock Exchange of India, and Deepshikha Prakash, Education Programme Manager, Microsoft India. There also was a panel discussion on ‘School to work transition’, moderated by Reema Dewan, Principal, DPS, Chandigarh. The panelists were Gulshan Kaur, Principal, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Anuja, Principal, DAV, Sec-15, Chandigarh, Rajan Jain, Principal, GMSSS, Sec 37-B, Chandigarh, and Anil Gugnani, Principal, GMSSS, Sec 47-B, Chandigarh.