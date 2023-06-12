OS DAV Public School, Kaithal

The school has been selected among 50 schools across India to pilot 'AIoT Integration in Curriculum' programme started by the CBSE, Niti Ayog Intel and the Ministry of Education. Shelly, the master trainer and content developer for Artificial Intelligence Integration across subjects for the CBSE Curriculum, INTEL and NITI Aayog, was the guest of honour. Suman Nijhawan, Regional Director of DAV Schools, graced the occasion. The event was attended by about 250 students and teachers of various DAV schools. The prototypes developed by OSDAVians after months of exploration and experimentation were demonstrated. Al-based projects like smart bridge, blind stick, laser door and safe travel and "Al as a new part of curriculum"-integration of science and social science with machine learning impressed the viewers. Regional Director Suman Nijhawan lauded the efforts of the Principal, teachers and students. Principal Anju Talwar said she was happy with students' adaptation to technology and their efforts to use it for making life easy. The students and teachers of other schools appreciated the projects and said they had learnt many new things through this programme.