OTA Passing Out 220 cadets commissioned into Army

Chennai: As many as 184 officer cadets and 36 women cadets were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army following their successful completion of rigorous training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here on Saturday.
Additionally, three officer cadets and six women cadets from friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders, the OTA said.
Reviewing the impressive and meticulously turned-out passing-out parade by the contingents at the Parameshwaran drill square, OTA, Chennai, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said warfare was undergoing a fundamental change with the emergence of new technology and radically newer doctrines.
“India’s security dynamics involves multi-faceted threats and challenges. It would require us to build multi-domain capabilities and execute operations simultaneously and in shortened timeframes,” he said and called upon the young officers to stay abreast with technological advancements.
These officers were joining the noble profession when the country was at the threshold of a technological transformation, he said. “Our armed forces have invested heavily in acquiring the next generation war-fighting machines. You, as future operators of these highly potent systems, need to be fully conversant with them, and this can be achieved only through rigorous training, dedication and a professional approach,” the Air Marshal said.
Earlier, the Air Chief Marshal presented the sword of honour and silver medal to AUO Aryan Shahi, OTA gold medal to ACA Shauryan Thapa and the bronze medal to BCA Saranya M.
