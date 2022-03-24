Over 100 school kids taken ill due to food poisoning in Patna

Patna, March 24

More than 100 school students have been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital when they complained of uneasiness after consuming lunch during Bihar Diwas celebrations.

The conditions of many are stated to be critical, said hospital sources.

Bihar Diwas celebrations were held on Tuesday (March 22) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the event in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. School students from across the state were invited for the event.

District Magistrate and civil surgeon of Patna has refused to comment on the matter.

The Bihar Diwas was celebrated after three years due to the pandemic. IANS