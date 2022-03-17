Over 3,900 children in 12-14 age group given Covid jab in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, Mar 16

Over 3,900 children aged between 12 and 14 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi on Thursday.

The vaccination for this age group commenced on Wednesday.

A total of 3,907 children were administered the jab on the second day in the city.

As many as 612 children were vaccinated in northeast Delhi, the highest among all the districts. The district had recorded the highest figures in the first day too.

Central Delhi recorded the lowest figures at 120. Southeast district, where there was zero vaccination on the first day, saw 173 children receiving the first jab of the Biological E's Corbevax vaccine.

The second highest and third highest figures were recorded by west district (634) and southwest district (615), respectively.

About six to seven lakh children in the age bracket of 12 to 14 are eligible for vaccination in the city.

Delhi on Thursday reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,493 and the death toll climbed to 26,145, the health bulletin stated.

The Centre had on Tuesday released guidelines for Covid vaccination of children aged 12-14 and said only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in this age group. According to it, vaccination of 12-14 years would be conducted through dedicated inoculation sessions to avoid their unintended vaccination with any other COVID-19 vaccines.