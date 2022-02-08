Over 5 crore teenagers in India get 1st dose of Covid vax

New Delhi, February 8

Over 5 crore of the total eligible beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of vaccines against Covid-19. As per the CoWIN portal, a total of 5,93,36,861 youngsters have been so far administered the first dose of Covid vaccines.

Congratulating the youngsters on the occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour.

"Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!" said Mandaviya in a tweet.

The Health Minister in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday said that about 67 per cent teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated so far. IANS