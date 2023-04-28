Panchayat Divas at Swaraj Public School, Damla

The school celebrated Panchayat Divas by organising Mock Panchayat through special assembly by students of classes VI to VIII. This was to make students aware about the day recognised annually by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (April 24), commemorated the 73rd Amendment Act 1992 of the Constitution coming into effect in 1993. The students performed a skit making all aware about the national local self-governance and democratic decentralisation .