Panchkula Bhavanite Tops Tricity in JEE-Advance 2022

Ten students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, have secured ranks under AIR 1000. Chinmay Khokar secured the position of Tricity topper by attaining AIR (All India Rank)-42. Chinmay has already proved his mettle many times at international level by winning a silver medal at International Chemistry Olympiad held in China. Other the achievers are: Anirudh Garg (AIR 50), Sankalp Mittal (AIR-109), Md Isfarul Haq (AIR-149), Animesh Madaan (AIR-210), Takshit Aggarwal (AIR 247), Ishayu Ghosh (AIR-651), Parv Aggarwal (AIR-694), Sahil Kalpesh Desai (AIR-804) and Yuval Goyal (AIR-849). Along with them Naman Bhardwaj (AIR 1041), Harshit Sharma (AIR 1365), Ujjwal Jain (AIR- 1562) and Agniv Majumdar (AIR-2169) also brought laurels to the school by securing good ranks in the competition. Yash Chahal of medical stream secured AIR 649 in NEET-2022. The Principal of the school Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and conveyed her blessings for their future endeavours.
