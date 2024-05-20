Pandit Mohan Lal SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school held its annual investiture ceremony for the session 2024-25 to induct the cabinet members of both junior and senior wings into their roles of leadership and responsibility. The event, conducted with great solemnity and dignity, was a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering leadership qualities among its students. During the ceremony, which took place in the presence of the school’s Principal, faculty members, and students, the newly appointed cabinet members were conferred with badges and sashes. Principal Monica Sharma motivated the students emphasising the importance of leadership, integrity, and teamwork in shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. Head Boy Gaurav Bisht administered the oath to lead by example, work tirelessly for the betterment of the school and its students and uphold the school motto.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.