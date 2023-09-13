Paragon Convent School, Sec 24, Chandigarh, celebrates Janmashtami

The kindergarten wing of the school was filled with joy and excitement as young Krishna devotees celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm. Dressed in adorable Krishna and Radha costumes, the little ones enacted scenes from Lord Krishna’s life, using props like tiny butter pots and flutes. The day began with a story-telling session about Lord Krishna’s childhood adventures and singing bhajans, followed by a vibrant art and craft session where kids created their takeaways with their teachers. The highlight of the celebration was the ‘Matki Phod’ game, where the Principa,l with one of our toddler dressed as Lord Krishna, broke a suspended pot filled with goodies.