Paragon Convent School, Sec- 24, Chd

Tiny tots of the school were all set to enjoy their summer break through an experiential learning. The students were explained how to cope up with summer and stay cool by wearing comfortable apparels, through a PowerPoint presentation. The children were also oriented to stay hydrated at all times by drinking lots of fluid and eating summer fruits. The day concluded with fun activities.
