Paragon Convent School, Sector 24-B, Chandigarh

“A new school year means new beginning, new adventures, and new challenges.” With this notion in mind, the school began the new academic session. Little munchkins stepped into the school with backpacks slung over tiny shoulders. Bright smiles lighting up their faces eagerly embraced all that awaited them. Their mentors had planned a special day to add to their smiles. A plethora of physical activities was organised to spark their imaginations and ignite their curiosity. Overall, it was a day full of laughter, joy and excitement.
