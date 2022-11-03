In order to enhance the students' creative expression and to commemorate the occasion of 'Diwali', a 'Diya making competition' was organised for the students of *classes II-III* by Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh. The students displayed their talent by etching out beautiful designs on the diyas while simultaneously giving them a touch of Indian ethnicity. The winners of the competition were acknowledged by Director Sahibjeet Singh Sandhu, Principal Rajni Dutta and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar for their display of excellence.