In order to enhance the students' creative expression and to commemorate the occasion of 'Diwali', a 'Diya making competition' was organised for the students of *classes II-III* by Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh. The students displayed their talent by etching out beautiful designs on the diyas while simultaneously giving them a touch of Indian ethnicity. The winners of the competition were acknowledged by Director Sahibjeet Singh Sandhu, Principal Rajni Dutta and Vice-Principal Parv Sandhu Makkar for their display of excellence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition