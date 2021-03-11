Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali

To promote the spirit of patriotism, the management, staff and students celebrated the Independence Day on the school premises. To mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the students participated in a march past and cultural activities. Chief Guest Gursharan Singh Ahluwalia unfurled the Tricolour along with the guest of honour Jatinder Singh Shergill and school president Kulwant Kaur Shergill and witnessed the parade by the NCC cadets (Army and Air wing), NSS volunteers, Red Cross volunteers and members of school student council. Principal Jasmeet Kaur delivered a welcome speech. Members of the school’s music club presented the school anthem and the programme concluded with a dance performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...