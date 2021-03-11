Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali

To promote the spirit of patriotism, the management, staff and students celebrated the Independence Day on the school premises. To mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the students participated in a march past and cultural activities. Chief Guest Gursharan Singh Ahluwalia unfurled the Tricolour along with the guest of honour Jatinder Singh Shergill and school president Kulwant Kaur Shergill and witnessed the parade by the NCC cadets (Army and Air wing), NSS volunteers, Red Cross volunteers and members of school student council. Principal Jasmeet Kaur delivered a welcome speech. Members of the school’s music club presented the school anthem and the programme concluded with a dance performance.