Paragon Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, Mohali

A seven-day NSS camp was conducted under the theme of "Youth for eco-development" at the school and adopted Mouli Baidwan village. Shivam Sharma, Punjabi actor, and Kulwant Kaur Shergill, President, Paragon Educational Society, Mohali, graced the valedictory function with their presence. Resource persons Inderjit Kaur, Vandana, Rajbir saini, Pritam Singh Rupal and Hazuri Ragi S. Amandeep Singh interacted with students and appreciated the activities undertaken in the camp. During the week, volunteers paid a visit to Mata Gujri Sukh Niwas Old Age Home, Khanpur, to meet and distribute gifts among inmates and spend quality time with them. Volunteers were given guidance on yoga and were made aware of various benefits of the same. They organised rallies and nukkad nataks to create awareness on protecting environment, saying no to plastic, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, importance of mother tongue and ill-effects of drugs. Poster-making, slogan-writing, essay-writing competitions and a quiz on Punjabi Culture were also part of the camp. Volunteers constructed a herbal garden and kitchen garden in the school and organized a cleanliness drives in Mouli Baidwan. Noordeep Singh and Farhin Bano were declared "Best Campers".