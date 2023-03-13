Paragon Sr Sec School, Mohali

NSS volunteers of the school, under the guidance of programme officer Maninder Pal Singh, have introduced the concept of a plastic bank. "More than 2,000 bottles have been collected by NSS volunteers from the school campus and its adopted village Mouli Baidwan. These were handed over to the waste collectors of the Sector 71 Mohali garbage ground," Mohali MC officials Inderjit Kaur and Vandana said. "Students have been asked to drop the waste accordingly. Our NSS unit also has a compost pit where all organic waste comprising food waste and leaves are placed so that waste can be turned into recycled material or composted to get organic manure," said school officials. Plastic banks are effective ways of promoting clean segregation in well-designed and transparent bins. The waste will be transformed into reusable material in the form of "social plastic".