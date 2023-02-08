Paramjeet Verma taekwondo champ

Paramjeet Verma, a student of Class VII of Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43A, Chandigarh, won the gold medal under the 41 kg category in the 7th Chandigarh State Cadet Taekwondo Championship 2022-23 held at Ryan International School, Sector 49. This was organised by the Chandigarh Taekwondo Association. She has been selected to take part in the national championship to be held from February 24 to 26 at Hyderabad, Telangana. Principal Veena Arora appreciated the student, along with and her mentor Amarjeet Singh and parents, for her outstanding achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...