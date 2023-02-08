Paramjeet Verma taekwondo champ

Paramjeet Verma, a student of Class VII of Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43A, Chandigarh, won the gold medal under the 41 kg category in the 7th Chandigarh State Cadet Taekwondo Championship 2022-23 held at Ryan International School, Sector 49. This was organised by the Chandigarh Taekwondo Association. She has been selected to take part in the national championship to be held from February 24 to 26 at Hyderabad, Telangana. Principal Veena Arora appreciated the student, along with and her mentor Amarjeet Singh and parents, for her outstanding achievement.