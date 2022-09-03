Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with a dance performance by the little Ramakrishnanians of Class I. Students of UKG — Ayansh, Virat, Shivanshi and Sharya — dressed as Lord Ganesha and Goddesses Ridhi Siddhi. Baruni, Anna, Advika, Shorvi and Anaisha of Nursery, Ishani Ridham, Kavya, Vishesh of LKG also performed energetically. The performance of the students won the hearts of the audience. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana of the school delivered a speech on the occasion highlighting the importance of celebrating different festivals.