Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began with a dance performance by the little Ramakrishnanians of Class I. Students of UKG — Ayansh, Virat, Shivanshi and Sharya — dressed as Lord Ganesha and Goddesses Ridhi Siddhi. Baruni, Anna, Advika, Shorvi and Anaisha of Nursery, Ishani Ridham, Kavya, Vishesh of LKG also performed energetically. The performance of the students won the hearts of the audience. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana of the school delivered a speech on the occasion highlighting the importance of celebrating different festivals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast as 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...