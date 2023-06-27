Paras Public School , Bhawarna

An inter-House chess competition was organised at the school. All participants from four Houses — Blue, Yellow , Red and Green — took active part in it and displayed deep concentration power while playing chess. The competition was held in the presence of the Principal Neelam Rana . Raghav, Anmol, Vrishav, Naitik, Harsh, Shourya, Mannat, Akshit, Atharav, Reet Raj and Shanaya participated in this competition in which Reet Raj from Blue House was the winner. The Principal congratulated the winners and motivated other students to take part in other extracurricular activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM chairs meet on Manipur, another relief package likely
Shah briefs him about situation, talks with parties & CM
Pak army sacks Lt Gen, 2 other officers over pro-Imran protests
10 more face action for May 9 violence | PTI men had targete...
US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
PM responds, says ties a ‘force of global good’, will make p...