Paras Public School , Bhawarna

An inter-House chess competition was organised at the school. All participants from four Houses — Blue, Yellow , Red and Green — took active part in it and displayed deep concentration power while playing chess. The competition was held in the presence of the Principal Neelam Rana . Raghav, Anmol, Vrishav, Naitik, Harsh, Shourya, Mannat, Akshit, Atharav, Reet Raj and Shanaya participated in this competition in which Reet Raj from Blue House was the winner. The Principal congratulated the winners and motivated other students to take part in other extracurricular activities.