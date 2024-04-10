Paras Public School, Bhawarna, celebrates 18th Foundation Day

The school celebrated its 18th Foundation Day recently. A special cultural programme was organised on the occasion in which Ganesha and Saraswati Vandana were presented by students. The new learners of Nursery class were welcomed with their parents. A tea party was organised for the parents and the whole faculty by the school management committee. Principal Neelam Rana said the school is committed to increase the literacy rate and education among the children. Later candies were distributed among the students. Director Mahesh Katoch thanked everyone for making the institute a great success.

