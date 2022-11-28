Paras Public Senior Secondary School , Bhawarna

The school celebrated annual prize distribution function with fervour. Students of classes Nursery to XII took part in the programme. Col SS Jamwal was the chief guest. The programme began with the lighting of lamp. Class VIII students presented Ganesh and Saraswati Vandana. Tiny tots mesmerised everyone by their performances. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana thanked Chief proposed the vote of thanks. At the end, prizes were distributed among rank holders.
