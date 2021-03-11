Paras Public Sr Sec School, Bhawarna

Mother’s Day, a special day for the children as well as mothers was celebrated at the school with great reverence for the mothers. An event was held to celebrate the day in which many activities were organised. Mothers also took part in the activities such as identification of mother by child, catwalk and musical chairs. The mothers also showed great interest in all activities. They made this day memorable by dancing on various numbers. Aditi, a student of Class VIII and Nakshita Katoch, a student of Class VI shared their thoughts through moving speeches. Principal Neelam Rana reiterated the importance of the day.
