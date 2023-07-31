Parents Day celebrated at St Joseph School, Surat Manauli

The school celebrated Parents Day to honour parents and celebrate their important role in our lives. Children demonstrated in various ways that the children owe to their parents for the manifold responsibilities, sacrifices and challenges they face in giving only the best to their children. Parents were also invited to enjoy the function. The function began with the lightning of lamp by Principal Simranjeet Kaur and students sang beautiful welcome song for the parents. Students recited poetries, displayed role plays, gave speeches as well as sung many songs in the honour of their loving parents. Many fun activities were organised for the parents. At the end, refreshment was served to the parents. Certificates were given to the parents for winning in fun activities.