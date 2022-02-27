Parents seek law to regulate school fees

Shimla, February 27
Private Schools Students Parents Manch (Chhatra Abhibhawak Manch) has reiterated the demand for bringing a legislation during the Assembly session to regulate the fee structure of private schools and to constitute a regulatory commission for private schools.
The convener of the manch, Vijendra Mehra, and other district-level leaders alleged that the matter was pending as the government was in league with managements of the private schools and dithering on the issue of bringing the legislation.
The private schools increased the fee even during the Covid-19 pandemic when there were no activities, no expenditure on electricity, water, sanitation etc and smart classroom fee, computer fee and other miscellaneous charges were slapped on students.
After the government told the private schools not to charge any fee except the tuition fee, the school managements converted 80 per cent of the total charges into tuition fees and charged annual charges. Manch members said it was high time that private school managements were reined in by bringing in the relevant legislation.
