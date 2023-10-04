Peer pressure and ways to resist it

Peer pressure has always been a pervasive influence especially on teenagers. Whether it is the latest fashion trend, music or lifestyle, peers often influence their counterparts to conform to their values and behaviours. While some children are able to resist peer pressure, others may succumb to it and as a result, it shapes their decisions, actions and thoughts.

As such, peer pressure has gained substantial attention in educational settings and its impacts on students continue to be a subject of much debate. Let’s explore how to deal with peer pressure that may affect one’s academic, social and personal development.

Develop a strong sense of identity and values: One should reflect on interests, abilities and beliefs and establish a clear sense of self-esteem. Understand and uphold your personal values and principles such as honesty, respect, kindness and responsibility. When faced with peer pressure, ask yourself if the decision aligns with your values and weather you feel comfortable with it.

Parents as friends: Listen to your parents and nurture a healthy relationship with them. They are your best well-wishers in the whole world. On the basis of their experiences, they guide you to choose the right path. You’re their only and top most priority. They are the unconditional supporters to whom you may confine your secrets. Parents forgive your mistakes before you even feel apologetic for them. So, pour your heart out and express your fear and apprehensions, share your day-to-day experiences and follow their advice.

Learn to say ‘No’: Practice saying ‘No’ politely but firmly in situations where you feel pressured to do something that goes against your values or judgment. You should not feel guilty or ashamed for refusing to comply with peer pressure. Instead, assert your boundaries and explain reasons for saying ‘No’. Learn refusal techniques that can help you say no without offending anyone.

Brain v/s heart: Heart makes you feel but brain gives you logic. If it is something that affects your future or may cause obstacles in your way to realise your dreams, then let your brain overpower your heart. The things that may seem alluring at present may have harmful effects in a long run. A group of friends insisting you to join them for fun during your exam days, may seem alluring to your heart but brain signals you to act wisely. Be sensible to acknowledge the call.

Find your tribe: Respect is a foundation of any relationship. Friends who respect your thoughts and boundaries, push you to be a better version of yourself and help you realise your potentials are the ones whom you can rely upon. Only the people with whom your value pattern aligns should be the member of your friend circle. There is nothing like having someone to share same aspirations and encouraging each other to chase dreams. A pushy or bullying person who forces you to be someone else, may merely be an acquaintance but not a friend.

Be Selective: Always remember that a man is known by his company. It’s fine to have less friends but the real ones. It’s good to be a part of large group but if the group members are practicing unethical activities that may bring a bad name to you, take you off track and rob your precious time, then maintain distance.

In conclusion, a negative peer pressure can be a challenging obstacle to navigate but with a right mind set, it is possible to resist negative influences and stay true to oneself.

It is important to surround oneself with positive peers who encourage individuality and support personal growth. Remember, it is okay to be different and live life on your own terms. By staying true to oneself, you can build self-esteem, confidence and a strong sense of identity that will serve you well throughout your life.

Sarika Malik, Vice-Principal, Solitaire International School