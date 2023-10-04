 Peer pressure and ways to resist it : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • Peer pressure and ways to resist it
Teacher corner

Peer pressure and ways to resist it

Peer pressure and ways to resist it


Peer pressure has always been a pervasive influence especially on teenagers. Whether it is the latest fashion trend, music or lifestyle, peers often influence their counterparts to conform to their values and behaviours. While some children are able to resist peer pressure, others may succumb to it and as a result, it shapes their decisions, actions and thoughts.

As such, peer pressure has gained substantial attention in educational settings and its impacts on students continue to be a subject of much debate. Let’s explore how to deal with peer pressure that may affect one’s academic, social and personal development.

Develop a strong sense of identity and values: One should reflect on interests, abilities and beliefs and establish a clear sense of self-esteem. Understand and uphold your personal values and principles such as honesty, respect, kindness and responsibility. When faced with peer pressure, ask yourself if the decision aligns with your values and weather you feel comfortable with it.

Parents as friends: Listen to your parents and nurture a healthy relationship with them. They are your best well-wishers in the whole world. On the basis of their experiences, they guide you to choose the right path. You’re their only and top most priority. They are the unconditional supporters to whom you may confine your secrets. Parents forgive your mistakes before you even feel apologetic for them. So, pour your heart out and express your fear and apprehensions, share your day-to-day experiences and follow their advice.

Learn to say ‘No’: Practice saying ‘No’ politely but firmly in situations where you feel pressured to do something that goes against your values or judgment. You should not feel guilty or ashamed for refusing to comply with peer pressure. Instead, assert your boundaries and explain reasons for saying ‘No’. Learn refusal techniques that can help you say no without offending anyone.

Brain v/s heart: Heart makes you feel but brain gives you logic. If it is something that affects your future or may cause obstacles in your way to realise your dreams, then let your brain overpower your heart. The things that may seem alluring at present may have harmful effects in a long run. A group of friends insisting you to join them for fun during your exam days, may seem alluring to your heart but brain signals you to act wisely. Be sensible to acknowledge the call.

Find your tribe: Respect is a foundation of any relationship. Friends who respect your thoughts and boundaries, push you to be a better version of yourself and help you realise your potentials are the ones whom you can rely upon. Only the people with whom your value pattern aligns should be the member of your friend circle. There is nothing like having someone to share same aspirations and encouraging each other to chase dreams. A pushy or bullying person who forces you to be someone else, may merely be an acquaintance but not a friend.

Be Selective: Always remember that a man is known by his company. It’s fine to have less friends but the real ones. It’s good to be a part of large group but if the group members are practicing unethical activities that may bring a bad name to you, take you off track and rob your precious time, then maintain distance.

In conclusion, a negative peer pressure can be a challenging obstacle to navigate but with a right mind set, it is possible to resist negative influences and stay true to oneself.

It is important to surround oneself with positive peers who encourage individuality and support personal growth. Remember, it is okay to be different and live life on your own terms. By staying true to oneself, you can build self-esteem, confidence and a strong sense of identity that will serve you well throughout your life.

Sarika Malik, Vice-Principal, Solitaire International School

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head arrested after police raids; office sealed

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

4
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

5
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

7
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

8
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

9
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

10
World Globe trot

China’s lunar mission to carry payload from Pak

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case

30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

Asked if reported on anti-CAA, farm stir, says Hashmi

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

India tells Canada to withdraw 40 envoys

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief

Contract with HAL for additional 97 Tejas jets by year-end: IAF Chief


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Teachers protest hike in registration, certificate fee

From skating to cricket, Kanika Ahuja is on a roll after Asian Games gold

World Animal Welfare Day: Environmentalists call for preserving biodiversity

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

Woman dies after being hit by bus

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome