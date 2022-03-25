study

People over 60 responsible for a third of global emission

People over 60 responsible for a third of global emission

Pic for representational purpose only. iStock

London, March 25

The new generation of seniors, also known as baby boomers born post World War-II, are leaving behind a heavy climate footprint, according to a study.

People over 60 are more likely to spend on houses, energy and food - leading to an increase in production of greenhouse gases which are harmful for both the environment and human health.

In 2005, the above 60 age group accounted for 25 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions and by 2015 the proportion was close to 33 per cent, revealed the study detailed in the journal Nature Climate Change.

While young people under the age of 30 have cut their annual emissions by 3.7 tonnes between 2005 and 2015, the 30-44-year-olds reduced emissions by 2.7 tonnes and the 45-59-year-old group by 2.2 tonnes. But people over the age of 60 have had the smallest decline, only 1.5 tonnes.

"Older people used to be thrifty. The generation that experienced World War-II was careful about how they used resources. The 'new elderly' are different," said Edgar Hertwich, Professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Industrial Ecology Programme.

"The post-war 'baby boomer' generation are the new elderly. They have different consumption patterns than the 'quiet generation' that was born in the period 1928-1945. Today's seniors spend more money on houses, energy consumption and food," Hertwich said.

The team from NTNU conducted a survey of greenhouse gas emissions by age in 2005, 2010 and 2015. They included people over 60 from about 32 countries.

The findings showed that baby boomers in Norway, the UK, the US, Australia are the worst when it comes to their carbon footprint. Particularly the seniors in Japan account for over half of climate emissions.

The research is of concern as the ageing wave is sweeping the world, so as the new elderly attain a larger climate footprint, it's bad news. Thus, the most important message from this research is for politicians to be aware that the ageing population is making it more difficult to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The consumption habits of seniors are more rigid. For example, it would be an advantage if more people moved to smaller homes once the kids moved out," said Heran Zheng, a postdoctoral fellow at NTNU.

"Hopefully more senior-friendly housing communities, transport systems and infrastructure can be built," he added.

Further, the team found that in comparison with the other age groups, the emissions that the elderly account for tend to be more local. Younger age groups consume more imported goods, clothing, electronics and furniture, goods that lead to emissions in other countries.

"Seniors in developed countries have accumulated value, primarily in housing. A lot of them have seen a large increase in the value of their property. The elderly are able to maintain their high consumption through their wealth," said Zheng.

"This happens especially in carbon-intensive areas like energy. An increasing proportion of this age group live alone. This isn't the case in all countries, but it reflects the overall picture," he added. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders FIR against clerk after plaint on anti-corruption helpline

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

4
World

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

6
Chandigarh

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

7
Trending

Viral video: In what could ‘mess up relationships’, ‘nasty’ woman filmed planting kiss marks on men's white shirts in bar

8
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

9
Himachal

With Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal out of political scene, AAP sets eyes on conquering Himachal

10
Nation

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time; Maurya, Pathak made Deputy CMs

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi

India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Power crisis looms as coal prices soar

Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Debris of collapsed tower to be tested

Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

CBI to probe Birbhum killings

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third