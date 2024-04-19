Pinegrove School, Subathu, organises ‘Nav Aarambh’ talent hunt show

The school organised a talent hunt show, titled ‘Nav Aarambh’, which showcased a series of joyful, jubilant and dynamic performances. The newly joined students and faculty members participated in the event with full enthusiasm and came forward to showcase their talent through various performances. The event began with the Band’s Welcome Tune, setting the tone for an evening filled with melodious Indian music and energetic western music performances by children. The newly joined faculty members impressed everyone with their beautiful poetry and melodious songs. The evening continued with a stunning drum solo, captivating classical dance performances, and a play titled ‘Laghu naatika — Prithviraj Chauhan’, depicting the glorious history of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The grand finale included a captivating dance performance followed by the school song, wrapping up the evening on a high note.

