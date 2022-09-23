Pinegrove swimmers win medals in inter-school meet

A team of 13 boys from Pinegrove School, Subathu, participated in the 11th Mr PA Kidd Inter-School Swimming Competition, organised by Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Eight schools from across the country participated in the competition. In the individual event in the junior category, Akshath won silver medal in 50 m breaststroke, while in the team event Akshath, Gurbansh Singh, Swaroop Milind and Sukhman bagged silver medal in 4x50 m medley relay and 4x50 m freestyle relay. In the intermediate category, Varun Kaushal won silver medal in 50 m breaststroke, while Adi Jain walked away with a bronze medal in 50 m freestyle and 200 m individual medley