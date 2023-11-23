Pink Day organised at DC Model School, Panchkula

Pink Day was organised for students of the kindergarten section in the school. The students and teachers dressed themselves in different shades of pink. The students also brought eatable of pink colour. The classrooms and corridors were decorated with streamers, pink flowers and balloons to streamline the theme. The aim of the activity was to make the young ones identify pink colour in the objects they see around them. Children were explained that pink colour signifies love, beauty and kindness. They were excited to learn that pink colour could be obtained by mixing red and white. The students had great fun and enjoyed the day.

#Panchkula