Playway schools operators protest in Ambala, seek reopening of playways

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 31

Playway school operators under the banner of the National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA) held a protest march in Ambala City and submitted a memorandum to City Magistrate demanding the reopening of playway schools.

Protesting playway operators gathered at Aggarsain Chowk, took out a protest march and reached Deputy Commissioner office to submit a memorandum for Chief Minister Haryana.

They said that the government should consider their demand else they will be forced to launch an agitation. There are around 150 playway schools in Ambala

Abhimanyu Duhan, president of playway schools in Ambala, said “Playways play an important role in building the foundation for the school going children but these have been lying closed for over two years.”

NISA president Kulbhushan Sharma said “Not only the school operators but the parents also want these schools to reopen. A large number of children who have turned to 5 to 6 years of age, have never attended any school and this situation is not good for the young generation. There is no relation between the opening of schools and spread of Covid. It doesn’t make any sense as all other activities are on and only playways are closed. The government must reopen the playways else similar protests will be held across the state in coming days”

On the other hand, seeking admissions for their children under rule 134-a of Haryana School Education Rules, a group of parents held a protest at DC office. The parents said that they have been running from pillar to post to get admissions for their children who had been allotted schools under rule 134-a in the district, but to no avail.

A parent said many parents had got the transfer certificates of their children issued from their previous schools, but the allotted schools were not giving admissions to their children. The academic session is about to end, and in such a situation not only is the education of their children suffering, but it was also making a bad impact on their confidence level.