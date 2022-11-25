Plogging drive by students of Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali

NSS volunteers of the school participated in a plogging drive, near Phase 6 market in Mohali. The event saw the participation of as many as 35 students along with teachers. The drive began with a briefing session on sustainability and awareness of no-plastic use. The students cleared the area for 40-50 min covering a stretch of 2 km. The volunteers have done plogging in hte market and park area near their school. During this activity, plastic waste was collected. Students were guided and taught the importance of keeping their surroundings clean. This activity has set a new trend in volunteering. "Unlike clean up drives, plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness in which participants collect litter while going around places. It is a self-motivating step which not only promotes Swachh Bharat but also Swasth Bharat."