Plogging drive by students of Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali

NSS volunteers of the school participated in a plogging drive, near Phase 6 market in Mohali. The event saw the participation of as many as 35 students along with teachers. The drive began with a briefing session on sustainability and awareness of no-plastic use. The students cleared the area for 40-50 min covering a stretch of 2 km. The volunteers have done plogging in hte market and park area near their school. During this activity, plastic waste was collected. Students were guided and taught the importance of keeping their surroundings clean. This activity has set a new trend in volunteering. "Unlike clean up drives, plogging is a unique activity that combines fitness and cleanliness in which participants collect litter while going around places. It is a self-motivating step which not only promotes Swachh Bharat but also Swasth Bharat."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Was reacting to Manish Sisodia’s allegations
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...