PM Modi to lay foundation of sports complex at Scindia School

Tribune News Service

Gwalior, October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the 125th Foundation Day event of The Scindia School here, tomorrow. He will release the stamp of the school and also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art multipurpose sports complex on the school campus during his visit, the school authorities said on Friday.

Brass band of the school has had the honour of marching at the Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) for the Republic Day parade for the past 20 years.

On his arrival he will be escorted by a cavalry to the main campus and welcomed by a band performance. He will also visit an exhibition showcasing different aspects of the school’s journey so far and address a gathering of over 5,000 people before returning to Delhi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also the president of the board of governors of the school, said today.

He will also attend a cultural programme, including an orchestra performance by about 150 students who will present a school song and a celebratory song composed especially for the occasion. A special play ‘Astachal the Musical’ conceptualised by director and choreographer Sumeet Nagdev has also been prepared for the occasion, the school authorities said.

Founded as The Sardar School in 1897 by the visionary Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia I, the school prides in its value-based education model. Two-day celebrations will witness the coming together of the values that define the school, its century old ethos and strong bonds cherished by the students.

The event will also be attended by Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Power Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar.

#Narendra Modi