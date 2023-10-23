PM releases commemorative stamp of Scindia School on 125th Founder’s Day

Tribune News Service

Gwalior, October 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the 125th Founder’s Day event of Scindia School, Gwalior on Saturday. He released a postal stamp of the school to commemorate the milestone and also laid the foundation of a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Sports Complex. This was followed by him planting a sapling, a symbol of the school's commitment to nurture and transform young boys into resilient, intelligent, and compassionate leaders of tomorrow.

Addressing the students, the Prime Minister said, “Every student of The Scindia School should strive to make India proud and a Viksit Bharat, be it in the professional world or any other place.”

He also asked the students to aim to fulfil nine promises — to run an awareness campaign for water security; create awareness about digital payments; strive to make Gwalior the cleanest city in India; promote ‘Made in India’ products and adapt the approach for vocal for local; explore India and travel within the country before heading out to foreign countries; create awareness about natural farming among regional farmers; add millets in daily diet; make sports, yoga or any form of fitness an integral part of lifestyle; and lastly handhold at least one poor family.

The Founder's Day event celebrating 125 years of excellence in education witnessed the presence of India's leadership including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, Governor of Madhya Pradesh as well as Union Minsters, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar and Jitendra Singh. The event was also attended by the school's illustrious Board, students, faculty, and parents.

The celebration included a breath-taking performance by the students, based on the school's iconic 'Astachal. Directed by the immensely popular, Sumeet Nagdev, the performance brought alive the most cherished daily practice of every Scindian; to spend a few moments reflecting over their day's actions and thoughts, while watching the sun set behind the picturesque Aravalli serving as the horizon.

The students also performed a special celebratory song, penned to mark this important occasion.

#Narendra Modi