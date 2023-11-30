PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS, High Grounds

Under the PM Shri schools framework on school transformation, the school organised a one-day medical assessment camp for children with special needs (CWSN) in the age group of 6-14 years at the school. The camp was held in order to access the nature and level of disabilities so as to provide aids and appliances to the needy children in order to assist and support them in their studies to give equal opportunity for inclusive education as it is a fundamental right of every child to get free and compulsory education. Disabled children from the school were diagnosed and medically assessed in the category of cerebral palsy, hearing impairment and orthopedically impairment. The camp was successfully conducted under the supervision and support of school Principal Gurpreet Singh and the team of specialist Dr Azam Khan, Pardeep Sharma (special educator), teachers and parents.
