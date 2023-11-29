PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Air Force Station, High Ground, Chandigarh

Advocate Niel Roberts, former Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Chandigarh, former member, Juvenile Justice Board, SAS Nagar, former consultant, Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and presently advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, engaged in an enlightening interactive session with the bright minds of the school on the realms of cyber-bullying and security to empower students with knowledge and awareness. In his discourse, he placed a special emphasis on the risks associated with online gaming and artificial intelligence misuses in young children, highlighting the importance of cyber safety and responsible online behaviour. The seminar not only empowered students with knowledge to navigate the digital landscape safely but also highlighted the collaborative efforts to foster a secure online environment for the school community.