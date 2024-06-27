PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Palampur

International Yoga Day was celebrated in the school. The day started with morning assembly followed by brief introduction of yoga by Sushma Bhanu and inaugural speech by Principal Sunil Kumar in which he conveyed good wishes to all students and staff members on the occasion of International Yoga Day. He laid stress on the importance of practicing yoga in life and motivated students to practice yoga on daily basis. Neeru Yadav (yoga teacher) helped students to perform different sitting and standing Asnas. She simultaneously explained the benefits of these asnas to students. All staff and children were taught the importance of yoga in their life and how to maintain the harmony between body and mind.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Palampur