PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Saloh

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Saloh

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
The school celebrated Science Week. The event was inaugurated by Dinesh Sharma, a member of the Indian Association of Physics Teachers. He performed many experiments with daily use things related to physics. At first, he performed an activity named as ‘paper drill machine’ which will make a hole in our hand without any bleeding, which taught us the combined working of our eyes and brain. He taught some major concepts of physics like surface tension, equilibrium, reflection of light, laws of reflection, Raman Effect, force, multiple image diffusion, etc. Children enthusiastically participated and learnt new concepts. Surprisingly much topics were based on our daily life. Students responded well to the asked questions. A quiz on National Science Day was organised to enhance the knowledge of students and to develop spirit of confidence among the students. Students from different classes as well as houses participated and shared their knowledge with fellow students. Participants actively participated in the quiz. A science exhibition was organised by students on last day of Science Week. They exhibited their innovations. Principal Neelam Gularia stated that these types of activities are really helpful to increase the scientific attitude among the students. She paid gratitude to event convener Satish, PGT, Physics; Shilpi, PGT, Chemistry, and Rahul, PGT, Biology.

