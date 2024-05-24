PM Shri KV, Dharamsala Cantt

It's a moment of pride as its students have once again showcased exceptional academic prowess. Vansh from Science stream has emerged as the school topper with a remarkable score of 94.6 per cent, followed by Pratiksha Kapoor from Commerce stream with 93.80 per cent. Similarly, the Class X results also reflect the school's commitment to nurturing academic excellence. Salvi Dubey shines as the top scorer with an impressive 95 per cent, followed by Bhoomi with a notable 91.4 per cent, and Anshika Thakur securing an admirable 91.2 per cent.

