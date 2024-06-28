PM Shri KV, Upper Camp, Dehradun

The school celebrated 10th International Yoga Day with enthusiastic participation from students and staff. It was a memorable celebration with a series of engaging and enriching activities designed by Ruchi Dhingra to promote health and wellness among students and staff. The session was tailored to suit all age groups and levels of experience, ensuring that everyone could participate and benefit, creating ambience full of positive energy. The event took place on the school premises and saw enthusiastic participation from the entire school community. Principal Awadhesh Dubey emphasised the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being. “Yoga is not just an exercise; it is a way to connect the body, mind, and spirit,” he remarked.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharkhand High Court grants bail to former CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January...
1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till further notice
The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...
Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Government sources
Aviation minister visits collapse site
Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls
Traffic is affected on Anuvrat Marg in both the carriageways
Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand
Further investigation on