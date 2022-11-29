PML S D Public School, Sector 32C, Chd

The school organised a maths and science exhibition - "Sci ?" 2022 - Its musical”. The school Principal Monica Sharma inaugurated the exhibition. A number of students from various classes participated in it and presented their projects. Students had made still models, working models, colourful charts in different hues and posters, among other things. The English corner based on the theme "You Are What You Believe" exhibited many personality traits of an individual and the "Poetree" was the centre of attraction. Models based on Hologram presenting 3D images and "Game of probability and Tower of Hanoi" were appreciated by one and all. It was a learning experience for the students and helped them develop life skills and values.