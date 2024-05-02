PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The school announced the successful completion of its inaugural workshop on the utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The event marked a significant milestone in the integration of cutting-edge technology into the educational landscape. The workshop, themed ‘Use of Artificial Intelligence in Education’, brought together esteemed educators and technology experts to explore the transformative potential of AI in modern pedagogy. Manjeet Jauhar (former principal) and Arun Masih, Principal, Chandigarh Baptist School, were the resource persons.
