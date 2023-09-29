 PML SD Public School, Sec 32 A, Chandigarh : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • PML SD Public School, Sec 32 A, Chandigarh

PML SD Public School, Sec 32 A, Chandigarh

PML SD Public School, Sec 32 A, Chandigarh


School staff member, Jayant Kumar Atreya, has been awarded the State NSS Award for his good work in the field of community service under the National Service Scheme sponsored by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

2
Punjab

My father exposed drunk face of Bhagwant Mann and his party: Sukhpal Khaira's son

3
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US to evade Indian authorities, reveals new dossier

4
Sports

Pakistan cricketers floored by 'unexpected' welcome, hit nets 12 hours after arrival

5
India

Ujjain horror: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for 12-year-old girl's rape, tried to escape from police custody

6
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

7
Chandigarh

Mohali on its way to become another semiconductor hub in the country: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

8
Delhi

Pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on wall at Delhi's Kashmere Gate flyover

9
J & K

Centre transfers Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal to strife-torn Manipur

10
Punjab

Muktsar, Tarn Taran SSPs among 5 IPS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

Top News

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to build closer ties with India

Amid standoff, Justin Trudeau says Canada still committed to building closer ties with India

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police

Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...

EAM meets Blinken, NSA Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, NSA Jake Sullivan amid strained India-Canada ties

India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games, women's team strikes silver

India bags fifth gold in shooting at Asian Games; women's team strikes silver

Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body, arrested

Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body

The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...


Cities

View All

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

Farmers begin three-day ‘rail roko’ protest in district

SSP shifted, 5 cops suspended after arrest of Khadoor Sahib AAP MLA’s relative

Murdered victim’s kin meet SSP, seek arrest of suspects

This ward no exception to civic woes

20 cows die mysteriously in Batala

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

Farmers block railway track in Bathinda

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

CHB puts Sector 41-A duplex house allottees on final notice

Day later, High Court tells Chandigarh to unlock taxi stands

MC gets Rs 25 cr from Chandigarh Administration

Mohali: CDIL 1st firm to produce silicon carbide devices

No eco clearance, Chandigarh scraps 2 housing projects at IT Park

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

NDTF retains post of DUTA president

Two held for blackmailing Delhi woman

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Computer teachers protest, want govt to fulfil demands

Khatkar Kalan sarpanch 'denied' entry to CM Bhagwant Mann's event on Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary

SAD-BSP 'stopped' from paying tributes to martyr

Meeting between sugarcane growers & officials inconclusive; stir continues

Farmers start 3-day rail blockade

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

35-yr-old man stabbed to death in Machhiwara

Ludhiana's Rs 1-cr gold loot case: Arrested ASI was international netball player

Farmers’ agitation brings rail traffic to a halt

Ward watch: Ludhiana MC yet to restore water supply to Maratha Colony

2-yr-old abducted, violated; man held

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

Residents flag congestion due to MC decision on CLU

MC to lay storm water lines in areas prone to flooding

Gurjoat wins team bronze in shooting

Mandi Gobindgarh rejoices at Arjun's feat

Bhagat Singh remembered