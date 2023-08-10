PML SD Public School, Sec 32 C, Chd

The school celebrated Friendship Day with kindergarten students. Children made friendship bands and gave sweets to their friends to show their affection. They made drawings representing various sides of a good friend. Teachers explained to the kids to be thankful to friends who make their life easier and to be always grateful and humble towards them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...