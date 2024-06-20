PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

A 15-day summer camp concluded at the school, under the guidance of Principal Monica Sharma and Vice Principal Rohina Khullar. The camp was organised by India Bright Mindz for the children of primary and senior wing of the school. A team of expert resource persons, including Reema, Gautam Rishi, Khushi, Nikita, Isha Sharma, Yogita and Shweta Singh, organised activities, including dance, art & craft, drama, fun games, smokeless cooking, personality development and magical math. The children enjoyed all the activities during the camp. On the concluding day, a fun party was organised in which the children showcased their newly learnt skills. While addressing the children, Ranjana Banga, coordinator, said the main motive of organising such camps was to enhance the creative skills and sense of team spirit among the children along with their physical and mental development as vacation time is the best time for tapping such capabilities as the mind is free from all the engagements. They also appreciated the children for the enthusiasm shown and the efforts put in by them.

