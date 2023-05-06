PML SD Public School, Sector-32 C, Chandigarh

The 'Library month' was celebrated with much aplomb at the school. All students of classes (I - X) participated in a plethora of activities that were conducted for April. Students of Classes I and II enjoyed their 'Reading a passage' activity. This not only inculcated a habit of reading but also sharpened their cognitive skills. They also drew a picture on the Passage. The students of classes III to VIII solved 'Word puzzles'. 'Word Search' game also enhanced their inquisitive nature. While the senior students (IX and X) were made to watch a documentary on Aryabhatta, the world famous mathematician and astronomer. The importance of the Library was told to all students of the school. Principal Monica Sharma applauded the efforts of the students and the staff.