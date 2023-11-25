PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh

The school organised the Annual Prize Distribution Function of session 2022-23. LV Sehgal, Principal, Bal Bharti Public School, New Delhi, was the chief guest. He was welcomed by Chairman-cum-Manager of the school KK Sharma and Principal Monica Sharma. A galaxy of dignitaries graced the occasion. The function commenced with the traditional lighting of lamp followed by a series of thematic performances like “Adi Yogi Ka Vardaan” — a tribute to the ultimate Yogi- Lord Shiva, which mesmerised the audience. The kids also showcased India’s journey to the moon depicted with a special dance performance — ‘Bharat Se Chaand Tak’. The tiny tots of the school gave a glimpse of the Indian culture through folk dances of three states, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Assam, depicting unity in diversity. Principal Monica Sharma presented the annual school report highlighting the achievements of the school in scholastic and co-scholastic arenas for the academic year 2022-23. The chief guest alongwith guest of honour Neelam Sehgal appreciated the achievers in academics and sports with accolades and cash awards. Rs 1,98,200 was awarded to the students for their remarkable accomplishments in various fields.