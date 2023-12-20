Poem: Nature

In the park I see a tree,

And on it there was a bee.

In the sky, the birds enjoy to fly.

I saw a flower,

Enjoying the rain shower.

From the grass, whenever I pass.

I see that it so green,

It seems like an animation on phone's screen.

In the nature,

I always see some creature.

The bird teaches how to fly,

In the blue pretty sky.

Rajam, Class IV, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, Chandigarh

