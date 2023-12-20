Poem: Nature

In the park I see a tree,
And on it there was a bee.
In the sky, the birds enjoy to fly.
I saw a flower,
Enjoying the rain shower.
From the grass, whenever I pass.
I see that it so green,
It seems like an animation on phone's screen.
In the nature,
I always see some creature.
The bird teaches how to fly,
In the blue pretty sky.
Rajam, Class IV, Ashiana Public School, Sector 46, Chandigarh
