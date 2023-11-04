Poetry recitation at CL Aggarwal DAV Model School, Chandigarh

In a delightful display of creativity and expression, the primary classes of the school held a captivating poetry recitation event. The event showcased the talent of students as they recited poems with confidence. The primary objective of the event was to nurture and encourage the art of poetry recitation among young learners. It provided an opportunity to students to enhance their oratory skills, boost their self-confidence and develop a deep appreciation for poetry. Principal Jyotika Ahuja appreciated the efforts made by the participants.